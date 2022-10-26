Let the news come to you

Despite two mailers received in as many days, I strongly support Ed Stafman for House District 62.

The first mailer, from Stafman’s Republican opponent, gave no substantive policy introduction while largely copying Stafman’s proven motto. That is, he focuses on legislative solutions that help Montanans, rather than on party politics.

The second mailer was therefore a rich contradiction. A hit job on Stafman from a Republican PAC, it features a grainy and unattributed cell phone picture of our legislator with his eyes closed in a meeting. It claims Stafman was asleep on the job. If Stafman was tired in the 2021 session, I’d need no explanation. Republicans made it wildly hectic, flinging ill-conceived and unconstitutional bills that have cost Montanans, in both confusion and legal fees.

