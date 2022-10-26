Despite two mailers received in as many days, I strongly support Ed Stafman for House District 62.
The first mailer, from Stafman’s Republican opponent, gave no substantive policy introduction while largely copying Stafman’s proven motto. That is, he focuses on legislative solutions that help Montanans, rather than on party politics.
The second mailer was therefore a rich contradiction. A hit job on Stafman from a Republican PAC, it features a grainy and unattributed cell phone picture of our legislator with his eyes closed in a meeting. It claims Stafman was asleep on the job. If Stafman was tired in the 2021 session, I’d need no explanation. Republicans made it wildly hectic, flinging ill-conceived and unconstitutional bills that have cost Montanans, in both confusion and legal fees.
I do want these explanations: Who photographed Stafman for later nasty partisan campaigning, yet won’t be identified? And, really, can Stafman’s opponent be both above partisanship and aligned with such lowly tactics?
I’ve met Stafman. He’s engaged on behalf HD 62. I’ve never seen this opponent, backed by a Republican machine hoping November’s election allows them to again stomp on Montana’s constitution but this time get away with it. Easy choice to vote for Ed.
Kirke Elsass
Bozeman
