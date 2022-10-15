The most important vote you will cast in the 2022 election will be to reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court.
In this race, Justice Ingrid Gustafson is the only candidate running who has judicial experience. She has five years on the Montana Supreme Court and 20 total years of experience as a judge. Justice Gustafson is committed to independence and impartiality. She has no agenda other than to protect the constitutional rights of all Montanans, including the rights to privacy and access to public lands and waters. She is fair, impartial and has earned my vote to be reelected.
Justice Gustafson has spent her legal career upholding our constitutional rights and improving the lives of Montana’s children and families. She started Yellowstone County’s first felony drug court and presided over it for nearly a decade. As a district judge she started a child welfare pilot court and many of the practices of that court now are practiced in courts across the state.
It is vital to our freedoms that we reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Please join me in voting for her in November.
Judith Heilman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.