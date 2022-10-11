Re-electing Dr. Jane Gillette to House District 64 is a vote for compassion. Gillette has a proven track-record of caring. She’s the director of a non-profit which provides charitable health care to the homeless, veterans, elderly, and 13,000 low-income children each year. She’s the treasurer of a Ugandan charity that works to eliminate the death of mothers during childbirth. She’s also the Vice-Chair of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch — one of two places in Montana that provides residential psychiatric care to children in mental health crisis.
Recently, I found out for myself the magnitude of Gillette’s kindheartedness. I’ve had a life-threatening hospital-acquired infection. After months of surgeries, disability, and pain, I was told I needed immediate emergency care in Salt Lake. My wife wasn’t allowed to travel with me and the hospital wouldn’t help with getting me back home. I called Gillette. Without hesitation, she used her own airline miles so that my wife and I could be together during this very scary time. Gillette isn’t representing HD 64 (Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, Big Sky, West Yellowstone) for her own interests. She’s the rare elected official who cares about the people she represents. Join me, and many others, in reelecting Gillette.
Scott Palmer
Bozeman
