Reelecting Dr. Jane Gillette is the best thing that Big Sky could do. She’s a fierce champion for our interests, especially our intense growth.
As our community has outgrown our contract post-office, she’s been working to increase resources and find solutions. Traffic on Highways 191 and 64 is intolerable. Gillette has been partnering with the Tax Resort Board and Montana Department of Transportation to ensure funding and work is prioritized to our area. Because Highway 191 passes right by our school, she’s been working with parents and the Office of Public Instruction to ensure school safety. Child care is vital to our families and economy. Of the four Big Sky legislators, Gillette is the only legislator to advocate for targeted sustaining funding for Morning Star Learning Center. Similarly, her intense commitment to housing resulted in our tax credit for the Riverview development and she’s working with MDOT to secure additional land to build on. Gillette is the only Big Sky legislator in recent history who has championed our unique interests.
Join me, and many other Big Sky residents, in reelecting Gillette to the Montana Legislature.
If reelected, Gillette will continue to support and uphold the values that we as fifth-generation Montanans hold dear.
Angela Marshall
Big Sky
