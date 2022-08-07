November’s election will once again test the ability of the Montana Supreme Court to remain above politics. Big money and large corporations in Helena are going after incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson. Her challenger is a Helena lobbyist, James Brown. Brown has no judicial experience; he has made his career by representing the special interests of large companies like Northwest Energy. Brown’s supporters want to flip the court, with its history of impartiality, and have it serve the needs of politically driven corporate special interests.
Judges like Justice Gustafson ensure that the court remains impartial and shows no favoritism. Look into her extensive experience as a judge, both at the District Court and Supreme Court levels and you will see her commitment to serving all Montanans and the rule of law. Republican and Democratic governors have tapped her for judicial service. The only bias she has in favor of the Montana State Constitution.
If you want a court that will work to protect the interests of All Montanans, not just those with partisan and special interests, vote to reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson in November.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.