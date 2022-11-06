Montana Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson very much deserves reelection. Justice Gustafson is an independent, fair, and impartial justice with 20 years of experience as a state judge. She was appointed to district court by a Republican governor and to the Montana Supreme Court by a Democratic governor.
However, like they have for several years now, wealthy right-wing political donors are back to try again to buy a Supreme Court seat. This year they’re backing an attorney for far-right causes with no judicial experience to oppose Justice Gustafson. Of course we already know what radical right jurisprudence looks like, in the decisions of the overwhelmingly partisan U.S. Supreme Court. In the Dobbs decision, that court’s majority had no qualms about citing a bizarre treatise from the 13th century as a justification for reinterpreting the U.S. constitution, destroying decades of precedent and settled law in the process.
Three rights embodied in our state constitution are likely targets for “reinterpretation” by similarly partisan judges: the right of individual privacy, the right to a clean and healthful environment, and the right of citizen participation in government. Don’t let such judges remake the state constitution Montanans are justifiably proud of; vote to retain Justice Gustafson.
Dean Littlepage
Bozeman
