Montana has one of the most modern, “for the people” constitutions of any state but it now needs protection from the extreme GOP. It clearly protects access to Montana’s streams and clearly insures a clean and healthful environment for all Montanans. But these protections have become a target of special interests who want to have their way with our land, waters and wildlife and to limit access to our streams to their wealthy supporters. Republicans in Montana have made no secret of their desire to drastically change our constitution at the expense of ordinary Montanans.
In the meantime the GOP wants to control the courts and judges who interpret our constitution. Their target this time is Justice Ingrid Gustafson who has served with distinction and fairness for twenty years on Montana’s District and Supreme Court. Their crony is Helena lobbyist James Brown who has never served as a judge and is famous for funneling dark out of state money into Montana’s elections.
If you value our clean and healthful environment and access to Montana’s streams, please stop wealthy Republican special interests from stealing our supreme court with a political hack. Reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
Gail Richardson
Bozeman
