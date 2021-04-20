We are writing to share our enthusiastic support to reelect Douglas Fischer to the Board of Trustees of the Bozeman School District.
The number one reason we support Douglas is that he is an excellent listener and communicator. We may not always agree with Douglas, but we always trust that he will do his homework, listen with an open mind, engage in meaningful discourse about differing opinions and make the best decisions for the students, parent, staff, and the community.
During Douglas’s tenure — especially during this difficult past year — he has consistently demonstrated his strong commitment to the board and Bozeman is lucky to have him in that role. We all should support his continued involvement.