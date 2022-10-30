As voters across the county have received their vote by mail ballots this week, and Election Day is coming up quickly; I would like to bring to everyone's attention to an important nonpartisan race. There are five candidates for Gallatin Conservation District supervisor, with three seats open. Loren Blanksma, Jason Camp and Sherwin Leep are running to retain their seats on the conservation district board. All three have served admirably on the board for many, years, and their lifelong experience as agricultural producers in Gallatin County with vast knowledge of the soil and waters of the county and regulatory matters are vital to the continued effective leadership and operation of the conservation district. As a person active in agriculture, conservation and water rights matters every day, I have worked with all three gentlemen and have the greatest respect for their expertise, dedication and integrity.
When you vote by mail in ballot or in person, please join me in casting your votes for Loren Blanksma, Jason Camp and Sherwin Leep. They will continue to serve us with responsible, knowledgeable stewardship on the board as they have for so many years. There is no substitute for experience and expertise. Thank you
Kathryn Kelly
Bozeman
