Letter to the editor: Reconnect with the spirit of the great experiment Jack Levitt Oct 27, 2021

Having the people, not the government, at the core of governance made America the great experiment.In designing our system our founding fathers believed that people can be truly free, learn to work together, and govern themselves under a rule of law that has their consent and without needing a sovereign to rule over them.Because ignorance, extremism and tyranny present constant threats to the great experiment, America needs enlightened citizens of every background to assume the responsibility of laboring together, discussing the issues, and solving the problems we face. Unhappily the ideas that this country was founded on are being maligned and misrepresented. America is more than a nation, it represents an idea. However, it is being framed as a system of repression rather than the opposite interpretation — a symbol of freedom.Every generation falls prey to the dark forces of ignorance, extremism, and tyranny. It took enlightened Americans to abolish slavery. It took enlightened Americans to adopt the 19th Amendment granting universal suffrage to women. In each instance they worked together with the system designed by the founding father to amend, improve and advance the great experiment.Given the deep divisions in our country today, the daunting health and climate-related challenges and the rise of the forces of totalitarian darkness, "We the People" must pause and find common ground by rejecting the negative picture of our country and by reconnecting with the spirit of the great experiment. Jack LevittBozeman