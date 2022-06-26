For many years we Democrats have read and listened to others who disapprove of what we believe and how we act to promote it in order to do the best we can for all Americans. We write to not only say what we believe and what we think should be done, but also in the process, we have always attempted to consider with our neighbors, in both what we have written as well as what we have spoken.
The recent letter (now two) in our newspaper, which foolishly supposed "lies" from our families, and despite getting away from the Nazies, making a point of our and our children's understanding of the necessity of the truth.
We also hear from a letter writer that Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are creating failures. My response is "What Nonsense." Many millions of Americans including myself, are delighted with the work they produce.
Needless to say, the writer of the original nonsense, has indeed made it beyond any we have seen before on our paper.
As for the second letter, claiming that the Democratic Party with which they grew up were somehow "better" than those we now have, with them claiming that our current leadership "believes that America was never great," that we are "intent on destroying our history" is "critical of our constitutional supports," rights over the rights of our citizens, and keeps minorities poor and uneducated..."
I have read a great deal of letters in my lifetime, but I must say that I have never read anything as far beyond the actual turn of events as what I quoted from previous letters to the paper.
