As we all learn throughout life, not everything or everyone is what they appear to be. Within the last few weeks, the Bozeman Chronicle’s “Opinion” page has published two very well-written and well-researched pieces that provide clear examples of how some of our state legislators appear to say one thing, but act completely differently, or in other words, are guilty of hypocrisy. Some of our legislators claim to believe in limiting the power of government, but advocate doing so only when it allows them to reap personal benefit or when it aligns with their own very personal beliefs. In direct conflict with their own party platform (adopted July 16, 2022), these legislators advocate for heavy-handed, invasive big government that results in “enabl[ing] the rise of totalitarianism”; “infringing upon the lawful activities of free citizens”; and not respecting “the dignity of each individual person.”
While the examples are too numerous in this legislative session, two are well-documented in the Feb. 3, 2023, Bozeman Chronicle by James C. Nelson in his piece “Stop bill that would end medical aid in dying” and by Sheila Hogan in her piece “Montana Freedom Caucus subverts your freedoms”. Whether you agree or disagree with those authors, their articles are worth reading.
Jane Ruchman
Bozeman
