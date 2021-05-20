In the early morning hours of May 15, 1990, Brett Byers, an MSU freshman, walked into the dorm room of students James Clevenger, 19, and Brian Boeder, also 19, with a 12 gauge shotgun and murdered them in their beds while they slept.
The lives of members of three families were ruined in an instant. The Clevenger and Boeder families will never get over that tragic loss of their young and promising sons. Brett Byers is still incarcerated at Montana State Prison and will be for the foreseeable future. He is serving 75 years for each murder, plus 15 years for using a gun, the sentences are running consecutively. The lives of the Byers family were also ruined.
Many of us community members still can recall that tragedy. Gov. Greg Gianforte does not remember that incident. He was still in Hoboken or some other far away place.
In February Gov. Gianforte signed House Bill 102 that will allow open carry of firearms on Montana university campuses. The bill passed the the Republican-controlled House and Senate along party lines with Democrats opposed.
Gov. Gianforte had better pray every day that there is no campus shooting on his watch. If the past repeats and there is a shooting, the Montana media and a whole lot of others are going to beat him with it every day for the remainder of his tenure.
The 1990 tragedy was on Brett Byers, the next one is on Gov. Gianforte and our gun-fixated Legislature