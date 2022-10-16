Candidates for one of Montana's Supreme Court seats vary dramatically in many ways. There is the obvious question of experience. Justice Ingrid Gustafson has 20 years of it, at the district and Supreme Court levels, having been given appointments in the past by Republican and Democratic governors. Her opponent Jim Brown has no experience as a judge, zero.
They also differ in how they spend their time. Gustafson has started a drug court, piloted a child welfare court, served as Big Sky Games Soccer Commissioner and spent decades mentoring youth soccer players. Brown is a career lobbyist representing out-of-state special interests as well as in-state ones like Northwest Energy. He was featured in the Dark Money documentary saying money in politics should be unlimited.
Montana has been fortunate to have capable and unbiased judges on the Supreme Court for many years, in spite of the efforts by partisan groups to insert puppet judges into the court. The challenge to Justice Gustafson is just the latest attempt. We need a strong rebuttal to special interests in November. Work for and vote for Justice Ingrid Gustafson for the Supreme Court.
Susan Nichols Roughton
Belgrade
