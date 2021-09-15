Letter to the editor: Real patriots stand up for the well-being of others Peter Husby Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What makes up a country, a nation? People of course! And so, would a real patriot put his/her “personal right” (i.e. to not wear a mask or not be vaccinated against Covid) ahead of his/her fellow citizens; ahead of the general welfare of the country? Of course not! A real patriot stands up for the well-being of the people.Freedom is a paradoxical concept. If I truly believe in personal rights and freedom, then I have to believe in freedom for everyone, not just for myself. So, paradoxically, there are times when I need to voluntarily put limits on my actions to prevent taking away the rights and freedom of others. Being a good patriot is no different than being a good parent, teacher, friend or employer. It is a two-sided coin. On the one hand, a patriot is willing to risk life and limb in defense of the country, of the people. On the other hand, and this can take even more courage, a real patriot speaks out when the country/friend, child, etc., is in the wrong; when, for example, the government strays from its founding principles and commitment to human rights.Speaking out against injustice can make life very difficult. Many people will hate, and even kill, those who stand up for human rights. True patriotism is not easy — it isn’t for blind followers. It is for those who base their beliefs and decisions on facts and truth and then stand up for the country — the good of the people. Peter HusbyBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patriot Politics Military Welfare Country Patriotism People Decision Human Right Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A future with less water demands we rethink our lawns Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back