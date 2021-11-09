Letter to the editor: Reaching the bottom of the barrel on new street names Mattie Whitehouse Nov 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It seems we have reached the bottom of the barrel as far as street names are concerned. Bozeman, like other cities, have used presidents, trees and bushes, birds and animals and founding fathers as street names. Now, what newcomer to Bozeman wouldn't be proud to buy a home on Giddy Up Dr., Swayback, Mare and Stallion in a new housing development off Baxter and Love Lane? Further down Baxter by Jackrabbit Lane we have a new strip mall/office park with the street names Johnny Walker, Black Label and Firewater. I wonder how much Johnny Walker Black Label the namers had to drink before they thought Firewater was a good idea. Around 1817, by giving the native Americans high proof alcohol laced with molasses, red pepper and tobacco juice, the European interlopers were able to steal everything that was dear to them, their land, their furs and food, their religion and peace and even their children. Perhaps a good substitute for firewater would be Coors, Gordon's Gin or a fine Chianti. Mattie WhitehouseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firewater Enology Food Street Name Bozeman Johnny Walker Love Lane Namer Alcohol Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Effort to elect Morrison was more than a campaign Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Teepee project the latest in string of arts projects Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines should stop with the distractions, get to work Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Kill conservative greed before it kills the planet Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back