I am writing concerning the plan for redevelopment of the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Lamme Street. The word is that the developer would like to raze the building and build something new in its place. How unfortunate this would be for Bozeman.

So many of our community have been born and died in that hospital. It is a part of the history of all of us here. Why should this building be replaced with yet another mid-rise box? Bozeman, and particularly that part of town is wall-to-wall with them already. Those buildings are very much of the moment and one wonders how they will look to the next generation.

Could the old hospital not be repurposed for housing? I know that would not create the income hoped for by the developer, but could still be used for exclusive housing if that is what is needed.

Bozeman has come to feel like my favorite holiday movie; it’s as if George Bailey had never been born and our town has turned into Holloranville.

Jeanne Wagner

Bozeman

