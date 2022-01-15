Letter to the editor: Razing the old hospital wipes out part of our history Jeanne Wagner Jan 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing concerning the plan for redevelopment of the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Lamme Street. The word is that the developer would like to raze the building and build something new in its place. How unfortunate this would be for Bozeman.So many of our community have been born and died in that hospital. It is a part of the history of all of us here. Why should this building be replaced with yet another mid-rise box? Bozeman, and particularly that part of town is wall-to-wall with them already. Those buildings are very much of the moment and one wonders how they will look to the next generation. Could the old hospital not be repurposed for housing? I know that would not create the income hoped for by the developer, but could still be used for exclusive housing if that is what is needed.Bozeman has come to feel like my favorite holiday movie; it’s as if George Bailey had never been born and our town has turned into Holloranville. Jeanne WagnerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Building Building Industry Town Hospital Housing Wipe Unfortunate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Shared Bobcat spirit the real victory in Frisco Posted: 12 a.m. Owners seeking zoning change for property near downtown Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Eventually, the pandemic will be a footnote in history Posted: Jan. 14, 2022 Letter to the editor: Wolves are welcome, but there's too many right now Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 Letter to the editor: Freedom to Vote Act must become a top priority Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back