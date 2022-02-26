Being a republic is a rare privilege that most of us have enjoyed all of our lives and that most people in the world never get to enjoy. It means we are governed by laws, not by people.
Our republic is now at risk by those trying to make changes in a disorderly and unlawful fashion.
Contrary actions and attitudes are increasing in amount and intensity changing history and emphasizing the worst parts of it. Those who promote this change desire a culture of dependence and loss of liberty.
There is the “Cancel Culture” crowd who try to destroy businesses and people they do not agree with, by use of ostracism. The “Woke” crowd, using the cry for racial and social justice, believe that socialism should be the way of the future so we can all be government property.
Our Constitution is being ignored and distorted. There is too little respect for laws or our police. Corruption and immorality seem to be the rule and guide for many. Our children are being indoctrinated with distorted facts and the beliefs of anarchists.
In order for the culture of this wonderful country to survive, “We the People” must: obey the civil laws and our Constitution; strongly oppose the breaking of laws and tearing down of national monuments; other attempts to erase and change history; and the promotion of socialism.
