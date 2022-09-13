Holy Cow! Speak of burying the lede(or lead). Humorist Calvin Trillin recalled his first job as a newspaper reporter in which the editor returned his copy of a story for rewrite that had spent the opening paragraph before getting to the point. Trillin’s rewrite began: “Man shot. Killed.”
Marc Racicot and Bob Brown’s recent editorial is a classic example of burying the lede. Three paragraphs of intellectual showing off before they get to the point. We should have “open primaries” they argue. No. We already have open primaries as do 13 other states. What they are trying to sell is a ranked choice ballot used in some other states as well in several municipal elections. Assume there were three Republicans and three Democrats running for their party’s nomination for Congress. Assume like now, you get ballots for each party, but can only vote in one. Let’s assume that on the first count the Democrat wins a absolute majority and is nominated. But on the Republican side no candidate receives a majority of first preference votes. So then the second choice of the voters of the third place candidate are assigned and a winner emerges.
As a result under this system the candidates that have the widest support of their party’s voters are nominated to run in the November general election. A good idea? You bet.
Jerry Calvert
Bozeman
