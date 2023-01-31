I am writing as a parent affected by a child’s need for mental-health care, and from the perspective of a spouse whose husband dealt with many individuals in crisis as a law-enforcement officer for 25 years.
We are thankful that Bozeman Health is now providing Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) for those in the community experiencing a mental-health crisis, and for the hospital’s plans to provide inpatient psychiatric care soon.
We are troubled however by Gallatin County’s plans to fund a for-profit mental-health crisis business from Arizona called “Connections” at Bozeman Health’s building next to Safeway on 19th Avenue.
Unlike the PES, this location three miles from the hospital, will not have the hospital’s staffing or other vital resources on hand that can be life-saving and ensure the best care and outcomes for patients.
We understand Gallatin County law enforcement officers need a safe place to take patients in crisis.
But we ask: What is best for patients in crisis and for prevention of future crises?
Please, Bozeman Health, reconsider the plan to divert scarce resources to for-profit “crisis-care” in your building on 19th Avenue. Your new interim CEO, a physician, must be given a chance to thoroughly review this plan orchestrated by the former CEO because the courageous vote of “no confidence” from 90% of physicians and 98% of nursing staff signals that the most knowledgeable patient advocates in our community had extremely serious concerns about his decisions.
Physicians take an oath to do no harm, and we need to respect their concerns. Bozeman Health, our nonprofit hospital, has a legal obligation to provide crisis-care at no cost to the county. It’s time county officials let Bozeman Health provide crisis-care as other hospitals do and use our public funds for effective crisis prevention
To those working to improve mental health care: Thank you.
Denise Fisher
Livingston
