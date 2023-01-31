Let the news come to you

I am writing as a parent affected by a child’s need for mental-health care, and from the perspective of a spouse whose husband dealt with many individuals in crisis as a law-enforcement officer for 25 years.

We are thankful that Bozeman Health is now providing Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) for those in the community experiencing a mental-health crisis, and for the hospital’s plans to provide inpatient psychiatric care soon.

We are troubled however by Gallatin County’s plans to fund a for-profit mental-health crisis business from Arizona called “Connections” at Bozeman Health’s building next to Safeway on 19th Avenue.

