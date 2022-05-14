Here are some questions I hope every voter will ask themselves before picking the candidates who should and hopefully will protect our future.
How is it that certain people chose to not wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 because they considered it their right to make decisions concerning their own bodies, yet across the nation many certain people are busy creating hurdles challenging any woman's right to make crucial decisions about her own body?
How is it that every student who ever was is a sexual being by nature, and at some point will come to discover their own relationship to sexuality, be it simple or complex? Are not schools places where truth is supposed to be acknowledged and sincere questions honestly addressed?
How is it that certain people feel history, everybody's history, should be perceived only from particular perspectives, and are demanding that history be taught only in a way that justifies those perspectives? History is witnessed and has many truths, should any of them be ignored?
How is it that truth in the forms of fire and rain is constantly undermined by greed and the weather is always sunny no matter the forecast? Does that raging storm cloud really have a silver lining? Is not knowledge an umbrella and hearsay and dogma the stuff that sticks to a shoe?
How is it that God has chosen sides?
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.