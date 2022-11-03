When have we the people, not the politicians, become so partisan that we pledge allegiance to a political party, rather than this country? I was honored to vote for Proxmire, D-WI, and Simpson, R-WY, both respected and honorable U.S. senators. Could Mike Mansfield, one of the most respected senators of all time, be elected in Montana with the current partisanship shown by voters? Candidate qualifications and character should count more than party affiliation.
We Montanans pride ourselves on being hardworking, straight talking and independent minded. Are we so lazy that we can't research candidates to vote for the one who represents us and our beliefs? If you think a political ad is full of lies and misleading information, fact check. We have no problem going online for sports scores and celebrity news. Check who supports a candidate with donations and ads. If it is people like you and me, maybe they will represent you and me, not special interests. Remember actions speak louder than words.
During the American Revolution, the Tories swore allegiance to England and its king while the founding fathers pledged their lives and fortunes for this country we call America. Are you a modern day Tory or an independent minded American?
Sarah Barutha
Bozeman
