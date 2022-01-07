Letter to the editor: PZP vaccinations are the answer for wild horses Ainslie Brennan Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "A Montana solution for saving our nation's wild horses" by Emily Anderson and Suzanne Roy underscores the dire situation of mustangs. Rounding them up and placing them in holding pens for years at a time with proportionately few adoptions will not solve the problem. Sending animals who have never known confinement through the terrifying process of travel to slaughterhouses is a solution that most Americans find abhorrent. Anderson and Roy are correct: removal of horses results in increased breeding — the same with coyotes — and darting mares with PZP vaccines will save the government money.Let me explain with one example. I am a professional horse trainer and entered the Extreme Mustang Makeover Challenge, a competition where trainers are given 100 days to gentle a mustang, at the end of which they are auctioned off to the highest bidder. My assigned mustang mare Flaira and I never made it to the final. When I could look under her belly without nearly getting my head kicked off, I saw that she had only one teat. Instead, there were four surgical staples. In an attempt to reach her foal — foals and dams are separated as soon as they are gathered — Flaira tried to jump out of her pen. She was then channeled into a squeeze chute where a vet treated her. All this happened three years before she was assigned to me. Those three years she spent in a Nevada pen. Since her accident occurred before she was branded, no records were kept and she was given no subsequent treatment. I not only had a wild horse but a severely traumatized one. The BLM offered to take her back but I said no, she had been traumatized enough. PZP vaccinations are indeed the answer. Ainslie BrennanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suzanne Roy Wild Horse Flaira Mare Zoology Zootechnics Foal Trainer Vaccination Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Daines, Gianforte need to step up on vaccine push Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City commission must deny rezoning at the mouth of Bridger Canyon Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Letter to the editor: Bison quarantine program expensive, unnecessary Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Letter to the editor: Trading cafe for casino wrong for Gallatin Gateway Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back