Earlier this month, I was excited to get my COVID-19 booster so I can safely gather with family at Christmas. However, when I went to Deaconess Hospital I was told by the screener that I could not get a booster because I had COVID-19 exactly 90 days ago, and CDC recommends waiting over 90 days after contracting COVID-19 before getting the additional dose. The screener told me that she didn’t want the booster to kill me (her words) and she would confirm with the nurse. When she returned, I was told to come back “in the next day or two.”

I was shocked and immediately combed through the CDC guidelines to find this 90-day post Covid waiting period. Nothing. I called Gallatin County Health and they confirmed my immediate eligibility for a booster.

It is tragic that Bozeman Health/Deaconess, our primary County vaccine provider, is distributing inaccurate vaccine information and turning away community members who want to get vaccinated. Thank goodness that Gallatin County Health provides us with reliable, accurate health information and responds quickly to inquiries. Billings Clinic cannot come into Bozeman quick enough to serve our community — we need a customer centered medical alternative that works to keep our community safe.

Susan Byorth

Bozeman

