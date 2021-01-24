Gov. Gianforte, instead of shaming you like I feel like doing, I would like to respectfully ask for your consideration.
Firstly — signaling that you won’t continue our state wide mask mandate is short-sighted. I understand that many of your supporters and constituents feel that masks are violating their “liberties.” But for the persons who choose to believe science and the CDC, a mask is the most basic protection and ability to help our state collectively. If you plan on wearing one “yourself” and getting vaccinated, then it would be of your best interest to protect the people you serve with the same decisions. Unless you have different metrics or information? By not mandating masks, you are completely disregarding the 1,067 people who have died in Montana and their families. I urge you to bring us together and not contribute to the unrest.
Also I am disheartened by your decision to not prioritize teachers and essential workers in your vaccination phase 1B. I do agree that 70+ and vulnerable persons with health conditions are a priority. However, teachers have bravely taken bullets over and over again during this pandemic. Often doing two jobs at once — they need our help!
Grocery store clerks have shown up and worked harder than before, exposing themselves repeatedly. By supporting our teachers and essential workers, we can begin to put our jobs and economy back together.
Please leave politics out of this and protect the people of Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.