It seems that the city leaders are determined to install paid parking downtown. I am puzzled by what exactly is the problem they want to resolve. Is the goal to create more parking availability by discouraging people (mostly local residents) from coming downtown shopping, dining, meeting friends and enjoying the ambience of our historic downtown? If so, this strikes me as extremely counterintuitive to what elected city leaders should be pursuing.
The reality is that there is parking downtown. Living downtown as I do, I see open parking spaces on Main Street, in parking lots and the garage far more often, than not. Implementing paid parking will push more people to park their cars into the surrounding neighborhoods while weakening the economic vitality of our downtown.
If the real goal is, as I suspect, to simply create a revenue stream for the city, I recommend enforcing the 2-hour parking limit, as opposed to implementing paid parking meters.
There is much to love about Bozeman and certainly our historic downtown is near the top of that list. Elected leaders need to do all they can to preserve and promote downtown, not damage it by pursuing this ill-conceived idea.
Steven Enoch
Bozeman
