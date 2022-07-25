As the Chairperson for Age Friendly Bozeman, the local chapter of AARP/WHO Network of Livable Communities, we support safe, dependable connectivity via public transportation to serve the needs of people of all ages and abilities.
HRDC has always been smart about planning for the future of Streamline. It diligently strives to meet the increasing demands associated with our fast growing community by improving transportation options and expanding routes. HRDC is now requesting the community’s help in forming an Urban Transportation District to ensure public transportation can remain a vital part of our community.
Public transportation provides a viable and affordable option for older adults with vision impairments, night blindness, and slowing responses to give up their cars yet remain engaged in purposeful activities, such as accessing community services and resources without the challenges or expenses of owning a car. Many young career minded individuals would prefer not to own a car due to insurance and maintenance costs. Safe, affordable and intricate connections of a reliable public transportation service will serve all ages and abilities and has the potential to greatly reduce the likelihood of extended commute time and congestion on our roads.
Aging Baby Boomers are choosing to age in place. Their ability to do so and their independence relies upon the ability to navigate their community to explore, engage and evolve with purpose. The future of our public transportation system will be shaped by the success or failure of creating the new Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District.
