I am a longtime Streamline commuter, MSU student of Architecture and Political Science, and a newly carless resident of Bozeman. My car-free lifestyle in this small urban area is made possible by bike lanes, the 2019 Streamline route expansion, and trail investments that make our community more walkable, equitable and vibrant.
If we, as a community, want to preserve farmland and public lands, provide safe walkable neighborhoods, and maintain our culture, while limiting traffic congestion, we must leverage the funding avenues made available through the creation of an Urban Transportation District (UTD). With the creation of a UTD, as spearheaded by HRDC’s efforts, our community can continue to expand our biking, walking & public transit availability.
As our community grows, we are faced with increased housing pressures. This drives an increased cost of living, which is not only a detriment to affordability, but also manufactures sprawl by pushing socioeconomically vulnerable populations to the extremities of the urban envelope. One way to limit these growing pains is to provide cheap transportation options for service workers, students, the disabled, the elderly, and those at our economic fringes. The UTD will supply tools for transportation planners to meet the needs of our expanding community, increase housing density, mitigate traffic congestion, and improve parking.
These efforts will be critical in making our micropolitan area more affordable, supporting walkable neighborhood communities, and bolstering economic growth. If we shirk this opportunity to establish a UTD, the funding sources and planning capabilities for treasured local services and amenities — like Streamline, walking and biking infrastructure, and roads — will be severely limited. Adoption of an Urban Transportation District will accelerate our efforts to create a vibrant, equitable and safe community.
