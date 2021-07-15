Support Local Journalism


Immunization requirements for students in public educational institutions in Montana, from elementary schools through University, are curiously inconsistent:

Measles - 13 cases in the U.S. in 2020, no fatalities - student immunization required.

Mumps - 142 cases, no fatalities - student immunization required.

Rubella - fewer than 10 cases, no fatalities - student immunization required.

Covid-19 - 34,676,746 cases and 622,212 fatalities nationally thus far - no student immunization required.

The argument is heard that the COVID-19 vaccine has only conditional FDA approval, "emergency use authorization." But with over 332,000,000 doses given so far in this country, "Few if any biologics (vaccines, antibodies, molecules) have had their safety and efficacy scrutinized to this degree." (Dr. Eric J. Topol, professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Translational Institute, in a New York Times opinion article) Therefore, full FDA approval is likely imminent but probably not before the beginning of this next academic year.

Over six hundred colleges and universities in this country appreciate the safety, efficacy and value of the Covid-19 vaccine, and like vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella, now require it for all their students.

For the safety of all students in Montana and for all others in the state with whom they will come in contact, isn't it time for all state public educational institutions to require Covid-19 vaccine for all eligible students?

Tom Goldsmith, MD

Bozeman

