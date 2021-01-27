HB 102 would allow students who have concealed-carry permits to carry guns on Montana’s college campuses. I have engaged students in class open discussions about this idea. I respected and listened to their views and arguments and I can see the point of those who say that people who intend to do harm with guns are not the people who carry with permits, whether on campus or in Albertsons.
Even though I think they have a point, my objection twofold. First is that it creates a permissive climate, a climate that is permissive of the idea that there’s a good reason or a need to carry guns on campus. We need instead a climate that says there’s good reason to seek the peaceful deescalation of potentially violent situations, not one that says “be prepared to shoot.”
Second, the student who would use guns to harm others would have greater access to the guns of permitted students who would not. More guns = more access to guns = increased risk of gun violence. This not only increases the probability of harm to others, but suicide is the second leading cause of death in the 15-24 age group. The permitted student’s gun might more easily become the gun a non-permitted and at-risk student can access.
Whether at risk of suicide or at risk of committing violence against others, the real need is to destigmatize and provide better access to mental health, not deadly weapons.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.