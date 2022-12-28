“Is winter hard on the tile roofs?” I asked. “War is hard on tile roofs,” my translator replied. He could have said: Your country has never suffered war. The red tile roofs on the farm buildings had my eye as we drove through southern Poland. My question was naive. His answer was honest.
Poland was then five years freed from its half-century in Soviet shackles. Poland was blossoming and USDA sent us there to modernize extension education. Our translator became vice rector of his university. Last week, I forwarded new IMF charts showing Ukrainian refugees in each EU country. Poland and Germany host the most, but as a percentage of each country’s population, Estonia, Czech and Poland, in that order, are most impacted.
He replied with numbers: Krakow currently has 110,000 to 130,000 refugees from Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, 8.43 million Ukrainians arrived in Poland. On December 15, more than 22,000 people left Poland for Ukraine. In total, over 6.59 million people have returned to Ukraine since February 24. IMF estimates 1.5 million Ukrainians are now in Poland.
I am proud that the U.S., EU and U.K. are supporting Ukraine. The West stood by while Putin liquidated Chechnyans — read local author Thomas Goltz’s Chechnya Diary — and claimed Crimea and part of Georgia. War is wasteful. We Americans are again the lucky ones. EU countries and the UK suffer inflation twice ours, energy shortages, a hard winter, and yet they take in refugees. My Christmas gift to Putin and his cronies would be a conscience.
Verne House
Bozeman
