Letter to the editor: Proud of the accomplishments of Rep. Matt Rosendale Karen Marshall Aug 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A lot of people talk about “protecting our Montana way of life” but Matt Rosendale is actually doing it! The far left has spent us into oblivion, trying to take our guns, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the country each month! Matt finds this unacceptable and won’t be intimidated by the mob who say otherwise. We are very proud of the accomplishments by Matt! Karen MarshallBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Matt Rosendale Politics Far Left Mob Accomplishment Way Of Life Lot Talk Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Use cash, checks to nourish our local businesses Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: GOP turning Montana into a playground for the wealthy Posted: 12 a.m. Montana State University professor wins book award for Cheyenne Nation history Posted: 5:30 p.m. Montana leads 18-state effort to overturn federal bump stock ban Posted: 4:45 p.m. Montana officials order all state employees back to work, effective Sept. 7 Posted: 4:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back