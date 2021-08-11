Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A lot of people talk about “protecting our Montana way of life” but Matt Rosendale is actually doing it!  The far left has spent us into oblivion, trying to take our guns, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the country each month! 

Matt finds this unacceptable and won’t be intimidated by the mob who say otherwise.

We are very proud of the accomplishments by Matt!

Karen Marshall

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe