As a citizen of Bozeman since 1968 and the editor of Bozeman From The Heart, I write to say that I am sick at heart at what development is doing to our beloved city. No question, there is a need for development, but what we are seeing appears so at odds with our community’s special identity. This letter is not about the characterless black boxes that are popping up, ringing our historic downtown, instead it is about what might happen to the suburban, rural feel of the neighborhood surrounding the 24 acre parcel that seeks to turn the gateway to pristine Bridger Canyon into some tasteless, high density city-scape.

If you feel as I do, that the developers plans should be turned down for the second time, show up on the 21st when the developers hope to sway the City Commission. Bozeman is being remade before our very eyes. Let’s protect its character and identity, not only of the cherished downtown but of our neighborhoods.

June Safford

Bozeman

