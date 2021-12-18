Letter to the editor: Protecting the character and identity of Bozeman June Safford Dec 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a citizen of Bozeman since 1968 and the editor of Bozeman From The Heart, I write to say that I am sick at heart at what development is doing to our beloved city. No question, there is a need for development, but what we are seeing appears so at odds with our community’s special identity. This letter is not about the characterless black boxes that are popping up, ringing our historic downtown, instead it is about what might happen to the suburban, rural feel of the neighborhood surrounding the 24 acre parcel that seeks to turn the gateway to pristine Bridger Canyon into some tasteless, high density city-scape. If you feel as I do, that the developers plans should be turned down for the second time, show up on the 21st when the developers hope to sway the City Commission. Bozeman is being remade before our very eyes. Let’s protect its character and identity, not only of the cherished downtown but of our neighborhoods. June SaffordBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Sociology City Planning Downtown Black Box Neighborhood Parcel Identity Citizen Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman a generous enough place to accept refugees Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Letter to the editor: The great debate: Are they spiders or bells? Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Letter to the editor: Wolves can help control chronic wasting disease Posted: Dec. 17, 2021 Letter to the editor: We must recognize our past to rise above prejudice Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Letter to the editor: Commission's subdivision position hard to fathom Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back