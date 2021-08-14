Letter to the editor: Property taxes could price seniors out of the valley Steve Jorgenson Aug 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m increasingly worried about the plight of senior citizens in Montana. I am one of them at 71.For the past 51 years I’ve lived and worked in Montana, where, as we all know, we are recognized as one of the lowest wage states in the nation. I’m retired and living on a fixed income like a lot of other people in the Gallatin Valley. Increasingly I’m hearing the voices of retirees regarding concerns about being taxed out of the homes they’ve lived in for years.Some states, like Idaho, have found ways to help longtime seniors remain in their homes. Idaho has a “circuit breaker” option. (Google-Idaho circuit breaker). This law lowers property taxes of retired people by up to 50% depending upon how long they’ve lived in the state. Many Montanans like myself stand to lose their homes simply because they chose, some years ago, a lifestyle away from big cities and higher wages. It seems only right that these long time contributors to our state should not be expected to keep up with the financial craziness that we’re seeing today.New people are moving out of big cities in droves, and coming to Montana to towns like Bozeman. Unfortunately, they don’t see that the Bozeman they are creating is becoming what they sought to leave. The onslaught of people coming here for the “quality of life” is obviously reducing the quality of life that once existed here. Part of this is the skyrocketing cost of owning a home. We’ve been seeing this happen now for years. It happened in Jackson, Wyoming, where the median home price is now $2.3M.Can we get a “circuit breaker” on the list of our legislators’ agendas, or on a ballot? Steve JorgensonManhattan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Circuit Breaker Idaho Work Politics Commerce Senior Citizen Montana Property Tax Quality Of Life Contributor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Simkins, Georgia Jean Williams Posted: 28 minutes ago. Sullivan, Peggy Posted: 28 minutes ago. Gallatin County advances budget request for body cameras Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccinations protect our kids, seniors and caregivers Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back