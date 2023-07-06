The opportunity to apply for a property tax rebate is appreciated; however, I cannot express strongly enough my dismay at the 60% increase in my property taxes! I will be paying about $2,000 per year more than the last tax period.
As a 70-year-old within a few months of retirement, this is a strain on my future budget. Such a huge increase across the more populated areas of Montana will also severely affect our economy in general. We will have less discretionary funds to spend on travel and consumer goods. With taxes increasing on business property, prices will rise on goods and services beyond the severe strain of post-COVID inflation.
Also, many people in my generation will be forced to choose between keeping a home in which they have raised their kids and invested much love and effort, or moving to a less expensive county (or state) and downsizing. At advanced age, they will have to establish themselves in a new community, and probably a lot farther away from family and comprehensive medical care.
One would think that with all the new housing and people moving in from the West Coast, the addition of their property taxes to state and county coffers would be sufficient without gouging existing residents. We have been waiting for property tax reform for fifteen years, but the legislature just gives it lip service.
I think that for one's primary residence, the tax increase should not exceed 8-9% every two years, regardless of the age of the property owner or length of residency. People generally buy a house they can afford, and it's not fair to push them out with onerous tax hikes. This is an easy solution and one I would urge the state legislature and senate to codify.
Dianne Baker
Belgrade
