The same few Montana basketball teams move on to post-season play time and time again, while the bulk of teams sit at home and hope for a better season next year, which never seems to come. This would not be such a bad thing if the rules of fair competition applied equally amongst all contenders.
Specifically, it’s time to address and rectify the unfair advantage private schools such as Manhattan Christian have over their public-school counterparts. It’s time to give other teams a fair shake.
One unfair advantage Manhattan Christian seems to have is recruiting players. Last year’s MC boys’ basketball team had a standout senior player on the roster who had fortuitously moved from Winnett. Likewise, an outstanding freshman previously from Missoula showed up on Manhattan’s roster. A player from Big Sky was recently offered a tuition waiver and housing if he would play for Manhattan Christian this season.
Another unfair advantage comes in terms of sheer numbers, since Manhattan Christian maintains enrollment just below the Class C threshold. In 2018, Manhattan Christian’s enrollment was nearly 100 students, while White Sulphur, Shields Valley, West Yellowstone and Gardiner all had enrollments of around 60 students each.
Manhattan Christian, like most private schools, is also able to draw from a large, tax incentivized pool of money to pay for personalized trainers, the best equipment, and large sports complexes. Manhattan has a spacious and well-equipped arena which serves as the post-season tournament venue which automatically grants a home-field advantage.
Should tournament victories and post-season play be reserved for the chosen few with inherent advantage? The unfair advantage private schools have over public schools when it comes to sports is sending the wrong message to our children and all those who believe in the merits of fair athletic competition.
