President Biden stated in an Oct. 15 interview that he thought that a "president who governed by executive order would be a dictator." President Biden implied he would not use executive orders.
Well folks, Biden, in the first eight days of holding office has signed 25 executive orders. In the comparable period Geroge Bush signed none and Trump signed four and Obama signed five. Biden is a dictator by his own definition.
Bigger government, here we come.
