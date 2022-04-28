As a Gallatin County commissioner on board when we established our county’s open space conservation easement funding program over twenty years ago, I commend the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and our current county commissioners for once again utilizing this invaluable tool to preserve open space in Gallatin County. The recent 300-acre Bos Farm easement and the 2018, 549-acre Oliver easement preserve prime agricultural land and one of the last best unscathed view scapes left in our county.
The more the county commission can to do to capture Anne Millbrooke’s goal of saving ...”all the pieces of Montana,” (Bozeman Daily Chronicle, April 14) the better. We have lost some precious pieces of Montana in Gallatin County and we will probably lose some more. But while necessarily accommodating growth, I urge those making our land use decisions to remember that history memorializes and honors those who, like Teddy Roosevelt, saved our lands and environment, not those who gave it away. A lot of tough calls, yes, but the legacy of preserving as many pieces of Montana in Gallatin County as possible is what will live on for generations to come.
The alternative? Lasting regret for what was lost, as I believe will be the case with the prime wildlife and riparian habitat lost to glampground development on the Gallatin River in Gallatin Gateway. The irony of it all! With every piece lost, more of what drew most of us here in the first place is lost. Development is inevitable and has its upsides. But protecting and preserving the character and environment of what still remains of our county’s best land, air, wildlife and water resources must not take a back seat. “Save all the pieces”? A dream. But let’s make saving all we possibly can a reality.
