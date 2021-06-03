As we honor our war dead this Memorial Day, I hope we will all uphold our responsibilities as citizens to ensure that, when we go to war the cause is just and consistent with our ideals. We should never again go to war for oil or empire. We shouldn’t use troops to advance the business interests of corporations. If we must fight, let’s be certain it’s to counter aggression, to build peace.
And let’s work harder for justice here at home. Let’s give our military something worth fighting for. Blacks, Hispanics, Asian Americans, and Native Americans have all gone to war for us, men and women, gays too, and many have died. But they come home to the same hatreds and injustice they left. They have a right to expect better.
We have always had people who think things are fine as they are, or that we should turn back the clock to the good old days. “We are the Greatest Nation on Earth!” is the siren call of mushy-headed patriots. What really makes our country “great” is that we’ve worked to improve. We get better.
The biggest threat to our nation today is from those who believe in “law and order,” but only when it suits them. Who suppose that poverty is deserved, that preventable deaths are “the price of freedom.” Who believe in elections, but only when their side wins. They imagine themselves to be the only true patriots.
Patriots did not storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 any more than patriots burned down that police station in Portland.
Let us pledge to preserve what is righteous in our country and improve what isn’t, to justify the sacrifices made on so many battlefields. That burden is on all of us, whether we wear a uniform or civvies.