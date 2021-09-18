Support Local Journalism


In the Sept. 9 editorial “Prairie reserve’s BLM proposal would set bad precedent,“ the author states that the BLM mission is to ensure an adequate food supply for the country. This is not entirely true. The BLM also preserves land for wildness without human use other than recreation and education.

For instance, my favorite campsite, in North Dakota, is on 2,000 beautiful acres of BLM land that the BLM has set aside for recreation, wildlife habitat, and environmental education. Indeed, the BLM’s mission, as found on their website, is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” It would seem that the Prairie reserve’s intent— like it or not — falls within that mission.

Pat Craig

Bozeman

