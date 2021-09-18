Letter to the editor: Prairie reserve's plans compatible with BLM mission Pat Craig Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the Sept. 9 editorial “Prairie reserve’s BLM proposal would set bad precedent,“ the author states that the BLM mission is to ensure an adequate food supply for the country. This is not entirely true. The BLM also preserves land for wildness without human use other than recreation and education. For instance, my favorite campsite, in North Dakota, is on 2,000 beautiful acres of BLM land that the BLM has set aside for recreation, wildlife habitat, and environmental education. Indeed, the BLM’s mission, as found on their website, is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” It would seem that the Prairie reserve’s intent— like it or not — falls within that mission. Pat CraigBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blm Agriculture Ecology Prairie Proposal Land Precedent Recreation Campsite Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Look out for each other like past generations did Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington worthy of support for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Sourdough Canyon Trail south of Bozeman to close for four weeks Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back