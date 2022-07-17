Where is my mail? I don't know because it's been over a week since I've gotten any. Our mail carrier quit (due to overwork and long hours) and has not been replaced. I visited the downtown post office and they told me to go to the main post office on Baxter. I tried calling them first to verify that our mail is even there and of course never got a person to answer.
This morning I drove to the main post office and was astonished to see 15 people in front of me with only one person working the window. Just about everyone had that little "pick-up mail" slip in their hand. Our mail route certainly has lots of families in the same situation probably just as frustrated as me. I did not stand in the line for two hours since I wasn't even sure our mail would be there.
There are people like us who depend on the USPS for paychecks, medication, etc. that are not getting it. Why? I've been told that the post office is understaffed, workers are overworked, and they don't have enough mail carriers to work all the routes. A mail carrier here in Bozeman makes around $44,000/year and it's no wonder they can't get anyone to fill the open positions. Who can afford to live in Bozeman on that salary?
We need a new postmaster general who is capable of fulfilling his duties (not just increasing postage rates) and making sure that mail carriers are paid enough. Presently our postmaster general has made changes, including eliminating employee overtime, removing mail-sorting machines from postal facilities around the country, and reorganizing or eliminating Postal Service leadership, resulting in slow (or nonexistent) mail service in some areas. This should not be happening!
