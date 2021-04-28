As a resident of Bridger Canyon living just north and east of the M, I can personally attest to the effects Forest Service policies have on climate change, forest fire prevention and wild fire fighting and management.
As you have recently reported the Forest Service has plans to log around Bozeman in prime watershed and wildlife habitat areas that also support eco tourists. This plan seems badly flawed and in direct opposition to the president's goal of reducing climate change and thus carbon dioxide emissions of which older growth forest play a great role in reducing.
In order to force the Forest Service to change its wrongly proposed course a local environmental nonprofit legal firm, Cottonwood Environmental has filed a legal action in federal court to stop this harmful activity. I would ask that your editorial board review all the facts and fully express your support of this litigation as well.
My neighbors and I saw the devastating effects of poor forest planning and management it is time for a change from old failed policies to new ones in order to save our precious natural resources.