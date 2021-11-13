Letter to the editor: Poor ballot design led to confusion for city voters Noah ten Broek Nov 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A recent Chronicle article covering the undervotes in the city election underrepresented the severity of the democratic process gone awry. I am quoted in this article, and chose to share my thoughts with the Chronicle in order to raise awareness in the community regarding how poor ballot design can undermine democracy.Roughly 30% of the community’s votes did not count in the four year commissioner’s race. Why? This was not a result of voter ignorance, which the Chronicle article loosely suggests, but rather because of poor ballot design and a lack of clear guidance from our election officials. Poor ballot design can sway an election. With a third of votes being dismissed, it is a disservice to celebrate a voting outcome without addressing the blatant trespass in the democratic process. It is time for our community to call into question the processes that ultimately influence our wellbeing. It is time for our leaders to exemplify their roles, rather than annulling these roles as a result of inaction and silence. Our community needs a more user-friendly ballot that doesn’t cause widespread confusion, a ballot where each vote counts. Noah ten BroekBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Election Politics Voter Chronicle Article Outcome Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte woefully uninformed about COVID-19 Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Why annihilate wolves when there are other options? Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Americans are rejecting the Democratic agenda Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back