Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A recent Chronicle article covering the undervotes in the city election underrepresented the severity of the democratic process gone awry. I am quoted in this article, and chose to share my thoughts with the Chronicle in order to raise awareness in the community regarding how poor ballot design can undermine democracy.

Roughly 30% of the community’s votes did not count in the four year commissioner’s race. Why? This was not a result of voter ignorance, which the Chronicle article loosely suggests, but rather because of poor ballot design and a lack of clear guidance from our election officials. Poor ballot design can sway an election.

With a third of votes being dismissed, it is a disservice to celebrate a voting outcome without addressing the blatant trespass in the democratic process. It is time for our community to call into question the processes that ultimately influence our wellbeing. It is time for our leaders to exemplify their roles, rather than annulling these roles as a result of inaction and silence. Our community needs a more user-friendly ballot that doesn’t cause widespread confusion, a ballot where each vote counts.

Noah ten Broek

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe