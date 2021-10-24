Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Here is what I know about I-Ho Pomeroy, who is presently running for a third term as city commissioner. I have known I-Ho since the day in 1996 when she walked into our restaurant (the now defunct Orient Express Substation) and asked about renting time in our kitchen to prepare food to sell at farmers’ markets from her food cart. Later, we entered a collaboration in which we took turns, running a Korean restaurant at lunchtime and a Turkish one at night.

I-Ho is very smart, very hardworking and very capable. These are valuable traits in a city commissioner. Having known I-Ho for years, I can also say that she is extremely energetic and thoroughly trustworthy, two more traits that are highly desirable in elected officials.

I-Ho has always shown a high interest in being involved in this community, through church participation, Rotary Club involvement, organizing and providing all the food for a variety of fundraisers at her restaurant, and hosting foreign visitors when asked to do so. She has exactly the kind of drive and commitment that are valuable on the city commission.

Lois Avci 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe