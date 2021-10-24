Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Lois Avci Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here is what I know about I-Ho Pomeroy, who is presently running for a third term as city commissioner. I have known I-Ho since the day in 1996 when she walked into our restaurant (the now defunct Orient Express Substation) and asked about renting time in our kitchen to prepare food to sell at farmers’ markets from her food cart. Later, we entered a collaboration in which we took turns, running a Korean restaurant at lunchtime and a Turkish one at night.I-Ho is very smart, very hardworking and very capable. These are valuable traits in a city commissioner. Having known I-Ho for years, I can also say that she is extremely energetic and thoroughly trustworthy, two more traits that are highly desirable in elected officials. I-Ho has always shown a high interest in being involved in this community, through church participation, Rotary Club involvement, organizing and providing all the food for a variety of fundraisers at her restaurant, and hosting foreign visitors when asked to do so. She has exactly the kind of drive and commitment that are valuable on the city commission. Lois Avci Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pomeroy Commissioner Catering Inorganic Chemistry Politics Commerce Ho Restaurant Food Participation Commitment Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Delighting in Donald Trump's eventual demise Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts building will provide the space judges need Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back