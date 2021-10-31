Support Local Journalism


I wholeheartedly support the reelection of I-Ho Pomeroy to the Bozeman City Commission.

As an advisory board member for many years I have had the opportunity to interact with I-Ho frequently. She is always positive and personable.

She always takes the time and effort to earnestly investigate all sides of an issue. Her ability to sincerely listen to various viewpoints helps her navigate the complexities of our growing community.

I-Ho reaches out to diverse groups so she can make informed decisions that represent all her constituents.

As a business owner herself I-Ho can relate to the economic struggles currently facing the city of Bozeman.

I-Ho has served our community very well during her time as a commissioner.

I-Ho Pomeroy has the heart and compassion to faithfully represent us going forward.

She deserves our vote.

Terry Quatraro

Bozeman

