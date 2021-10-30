Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has earned the right to continue serving Gene F. Gaines Oct 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I believe that I-Ho Pomeroy deserves to serve another term as city commissioner and ask that you vote for her on Nov. 2. In full disclosure, I am her campaign treasurer, and I will also be appearing before the city commission about a separate matter. I do not currently live inside the city limits and, therefore, cannot vote for city commission candidates.I-Ho has run a small business in Bozeman for many years. She knows, first-hand, the challenges of our small business community. Along with many other small business owners, she struggles with finding staff as so many of our citizens can no longer find affordable housing in Bozeman. She is also in the process of building a new restaurant facility in downtown Bozeman and has experienced the regulations required by the city on such efforts. She doesn’t pay lip service to understanding the needs of our business community, she lives with them daily. I-Ho has a long history of supporting non-profit service organizations with fundraising events at her restaurant. She puts her money where her mouth is and is the voice of the voiceless. I-Ho is a strong advocate for our open spaces and wetlands. Also, she promotes better access for mental health support.I-Ho loves our great city and our quality of life. We are blessed with a city commission that represents us well and takes its job seriously. I-Ho has been a part of that effort and wishes to continue in her role. She has earned the right to do so. Please vote for I-Ho Pomeroy on Nov. 2. Gene F. GainesBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ho Pomeroy Bozeman Politics Institutes Economics Small Business Quality Of Life City Lip Service Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen the right pick for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring fresh perspective to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington fair, consistent, should remain as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn thoughtful, open-minded, deserves support Posted: 12 a.m. Sen. Daines urged against Biden's 'reckless' infrastructure bill in Bozeman Posted: 7:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back