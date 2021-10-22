Letter to the editor: Pomeroy brings valuable perspective to commission Michelle Maskiell Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing in support of I-Ho Pomeroy’s candidacy for reelection to the city commission. I-Ho has served on the city commission for long enough to become very familiar with our city’s problems and to learn how to work with our city’s many constituencies.Most recently she has been the city commission representative on the city-county health board during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite some strong opposition, she supported measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as mask mandates, reduced indoor capacity, and shorter hours for bars. I-Ho has been a strong advocate for mental health resources, and for addressing problems for the homeless population. She was instrumental in providing resources to the Hope House and funding the warming center. While I-Ho knows firsthand the difficulties of small businesses and has taken some business-friendly positions as a commissioner, she has not hesitated to challenge business interests when it comes to limiting development to preserve open space and wetlands. She has worked to limit suburban sprawl into nearby farmland. She sees implementing Bozeman’s climate plan as one of the most immediate issues facing our city. Decades ago, I-Ho married a native of Billings, moved with him to Bozeman, raised two children, and started her own small business. She grew it from a food cart at the farmers’ market to a very successful restaurant, I-Ho’s Korean Grill. Her community spirit is well illustrated by the many community fundraisers she has held at her restaurant. Last February she held a fundraiser with HRDC to develop tiny houses for homeless people, and the donations supported the design and building of a model tiny house. You can learn more about her background and her positions by visiting https://www.ihopomeroy.com.We need a diversity of perspectives on the city commission and I-Ho provides an extremely valuable fusion. Michelle MaskiellBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commission Ho Pomeroy Inorganic Chemistry Economics Politics Company Perspective Native Small Business Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Slater, Daniel Kent Posted: 6 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: What type of leadership is Gov. Gianforte showing? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: New Gallatin County courts building long overdue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Coburn is exactly who we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Republicans are questioning their own big victory Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back