Letter to the editor: Pomeroy a proven asset on Bozeman City Commission

Gail Bell
Oct 29, 2021

Commissioner Pomeroy will continue to work for her family, for mine and yours, with/and for open space and mental health support. She brings diversity for solutions influenced with a background of knowledge, thoughtfulness, and experiences from South Korea. These contributions expand our local impact for our community. Ideas take time and energy to grow. To add to her resume, she is a community volunteer who invests personal finances for all of us to live better lives. I plan to vote for I-Ho Pomeroy. Would you? I-Ho Pomeroy is a proven asset to represent us on the Bozeman City Commission.

Gail Bell
Bozeman