Picture an African bull elephant that weighs 10,000 pounds (5 tons): not the largest nor the smallest bull. Now consider the 68 million tons of pollution put into the air by the U.S. in 2019 (source: EPA). 68 million tons is the weight equivalent of 13,600,000 (a bit over thirteen and one-half million) African bull elephants.
13 and ½ million African bull elephants, lined up trunk-to-tail, would go around the earth’s equator more than two times. Is it possible that dumping the equivalent weight of over 13 million African bull elephants of pollution into the air annually just might mess with the weather? Maybe? Think about it.
Also, Montana’s beloved Smith River has had flows than average for many of the past several years. In this first week of April 2022, the river is at historic lows and much too low to float. Last year’s floating season ended surprisingly and abruptly in the middle of June; this year’s float season will start later than last year's and could be even shorter given the lower snowpack and parched soil. Are we looking at a long-term trend?
It is true that the earth cycles between warming and cooling time periods. Unfortunately, it has historically taken thousands of years to cycle, not fewer than one hundred. Maybe it’s time to think about that, too.
