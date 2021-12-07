Letter to the editor: Politicians should have no say on wildlife management John Marchwick Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Being a fifth generation Montanan on my mom’s side and a sixth generation Montanan on my dad’s side I’ve been grateful for growing up in the outdoors since I’ve been 5 years old. Fishing, hiking, skiing, all and all has given me an appreciation of the outdoors. I live part time in Park County in the summertime and Gallatin County in the winter but I always go to Park County in the winter.I saw House Bills 224, and 225, and Senate Bills 267 and 314 get passed by the state Legislature and governor earlier this year. I don’t know how a governor with a record of poaching with illegally killing an elk in 2000 and earlier this year violating trapping regulations to kill a wolf near Yellowstone is even qualified to make decisions about wildlife management without even having the scientific background. Unlimited trapping and snaring was never a concern of mine until now. I have dogs. And yes on occasion they do run away. And I’m concerned that they could get trapped and snared because a neighbor a mile up intends to put snares and traps on his property in Park County near ours. They catch everything, traps and snares, and they’re not discriminatory. Lastly I don’t even think state lawmakers know the consequences of their actions. The original breeding female of the Lassen Pack in Northern California came from the Northern Rockies. A female wolf F1084 from Yellowstone entered Colorado two years ago and earlier this year had Colorado's first wild wolf pups since the 1940s. Politicians should have no say in what goes on with wildlife management. That is what our state wildlife agencies are for and it’s astonishing how bad things have gotten. John Marchwick Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wildlife Management Wolf Pup Politician Zoology Wolf Montanan House Park County Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We can still alter the course of climate change Posted: 12 a.m. A parade, a stubborn malamute and a beer bong: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 5 Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits Posted: Dec. 6, 2021 Letter to the editor: Developments seek to sever us from our history Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 Santa lights up spiders at snow-free Christmas Stroll in downtown Bozeman Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back